Memorial to Sudbury war veteran is scuppered

Sudbury Town Council has turned down a request for a special plaque in memory of a celebrated war veteran who died this year.

Sudbury resident Bob Darvell had received several financial offers of help from individuals and organisations, as well as the support of Sudbury stonemasons Luxstone, to create a memorial to Harold Lock and other PoWs.

Mr Darvell was hoping the memorial would go alongside the town’s war memorial in Gregory Street and also serve as a memorial to other PoWs from the Sudbury area who were held captive by the Japanese.

At Tuesday’s leisure and environment committee meeting, however, members decided they could not give permission.

Town clerk Jacqui Howells said: “The council doesn’t feel it can single one person out.

“We have got war memorials that commemorate everybody in all sorts of battles. We didn’t feel we could support another memorial on The Croft.”

Instead, members suggested having a different form of memorial, such as a bench, or placing a memorial to commemorate Mr Lock and the other PoWs elsewhere in the town.

Mrs Howells praised the efforts of Mr Darvell but said a memorial on The Croft would set a precedent.