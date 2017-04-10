Memorial hope for WW2 Sudbury prisoner of war

A Sudbury resident is hopeful that a memorial can be created in the town for Harold Lock, a Prisoner of War during the Second World War, who died in January.

Bob Darvell has received several financial offers of help from individuals and organisations, as well as the support of Sudbury stonemasons Luxstone, which has come forward to offer skills and materials free of charge.

With Sudbury Town Council’s permission, the memorial would go alongside the town’s war memorial in Gregory Street and also serve as a memorial to other PoWs from the Sudbury area who were held captive in the infamous Japanese camps across Asia.

“When I heard of the death of Harold Lock, I was shocked to say the least,” said Mr Darvell. “He was a lovely man – a man who suffered greatly.

“He was a man Sudbury should be really proud and, of course, there were others from Sudbury who also suffered.”

Mr Darvell is also planning to hand out annual trophies to emergency personnel in the town in the name of Mr Lock, with support from local businesses.