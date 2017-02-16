Memorial event for Sudbury star

Family, friends and team mates of rugby player Mark Pinnegar, who died after collapsing while he was out running last year, will be remembering the star at a memorial luncheon and auction at the weekend.

Mark played for Sudbury Rugby Club and, in recognition of the significant contribution he made to the sport, the club has set up a fund to raise money in his memory to help his family.

On February 18, the club will be playing Ruislip at Sudbury and it will be hosting a pre-match luncheon during which an auction will be held.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has donated a bottle of House of Commons wine for the auction, signed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Other auction items include a 2017 England shirt, signed by members of the current Six Nations squad, two tickets to watch a St Helen’s rugby league home match during 2017 with hospitality, a Wasps Premiership shirt signed by members of the 2017 squad, and an All Party Parliamentary Rugby Awards 2009 match shirt signed by Gareth Edwards.

A loyal member of Sudbury Rugby Club, Mark died last year when he was out running with his five-year old son. He leaves behind wife, Denise, and sons Sean and Cian.

His contribution to Sudbury Rugby Club has been described as significant, not only on the pitch but also as a valued club volunteer promoting rugby and its core values in the community .

He also played a significant part in the club’s promotion to the National League in the early 1990s, as well as playing representative rugby at county level.

Sudbury Rugby Club members described him as a man who helped the club and who “could be relied upon by everyone on and off the field and who went the extra mile.”