Melford Crank-Up on course to double in size at new venue

The second annual Melford Crank-Up is set to expand to more than double the size of last year’s event – but organisers are determined to keep it as an inclusive family day.

The vintage vehicles and steam engine show is on course to feature more than 100 exhibits when it returns on August 20, this time at the larger venue of Stafford Park in Liston, near Long Melford.

Founded by Paul Watson and Emma Cranfield, the event was set up to fill the void left by the cancellation of the Long Melford Vintage Rally because of bad weather last year.

This summer, the vintage rally is also set to return, but Mr Watson said the Melford Crank-Up was not looking to be a competitor and would stand alone as its own distinct event, with free admission for all.

“There is a good core of people who come from all over the place for the vintage rally. We don’t want to compete with them,” he said.

“All we want is for a family day out, where people can joke and laugh and stay as long as they want.

“Not everybody has a great deal of money. This is designed for anyone to come in and have a good time.”

Among the exhibitions will be a vintage steam engine, classic cars and old farming vehicles, as well as some modern displays.

There will also be activities for children, including games and face painting.

A charity collection will take place during the event, with proceeds going to the Gryphon First Aid Unit, First Responders and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Pitches for stallholders are available at £5 each.

For additional information, go to www.facebook.com/melford crankup2017