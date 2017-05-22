Meeting to discuss Glemsford and Stanstead neighbourhood plan

Villagers in Glemsford and Stanstead will be able to ask questions about the creation of a neighbourhood plan at a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting takes place in Glemsford Village Hall at 7pm. There will be a question-and-answer session for the parish councillors of Glemsford and Stanstead with officers of Babergh District Council on the implementation of neighbourhood plans.

Members of the public are invited to attend and ask questions.

Further details are available from the parish clerks or the villages’ district councillor Stephen Plumb.

Call Mr Plumb on 01787 280890 or email stephen.plumb@babergh.gov.uk.

Glemsford’s clerk is available on 01787 282345 or you can contact Stanstead’s clerk on 01787 281572.