Maudie’s still active at 100

A special party was held at the weekend to celebrate the 100th birthday of Maudie Rowe.

Maudie was born in Wickham St Paul on April 10 1917. Her parents Albert and Laura moved to The Street in Bulmer when she was three-weeks-old.

She lived in Bulmer until she moved to Long Melford at the age of 92 to live with her son Danny and his wife Barbara.

The party was held at her grandson Phil and his wife Jane Rowe’s home and attended by 60 family members and friends.

Maudie keeps herself busy, knitting for charity, reading, completing the crossword and watching quiz programmes on the television, and still enjoys going to Bulmer Skylarks.