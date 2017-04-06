Matt launches menswear shop in Sudbury

Matt Francis may only be 23 years old, but he has enough retail experience under his belt to launch an affordable menswear range in Sudbury.

Taking over a former charity shop in North Street, Matt launched his Black Hanger Clothing shop last Saturday.

His business will offer a range of men’s clothing for under £40, including jeans for £20 and T-shirts for £10.

Matt moved to Great Cornard from Southend a year ago after working in London for clothing retailer Ted Baker for three years.

Prior to that, he worked for Top Man, so feels he has enough fashion retailing experience to know what works and what does not – and has decided to specialise in affordable clothes, which he felt was lacking in Sudbury.

He decided to launch his shop after his dad moved to the area, and he could see there was a good opportunity in the town.

He said: “There’s lots more space here. When I looked around the town, I could see there was a gap for a men’s shop that offered affordable clothing,” he said.

“My dad was in business – he sold radios – and I grew up helping him with his company.

“I think that experience has helped me because I can chat to anyone about anything.

Really, I’ve been selling since I was seven years old.

“I’ve always been into fashion,” he added.