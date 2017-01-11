Masked ball to support Thurston skate park project in memory of Ben Wragge

A night of glitz and glamour will provide a welcome boost for a community project set up in memory of Thurston air rifle victim Ben Wragge.

In response to last year’s shock death of 13-year-old skateboarder Ben Wragge, the Thurston community began formulating plans to build a skate park in his honour.

The idea was welcomed by Ben’s family, who have pledged almost £8,000 for when a suitable site is found, and a Crowdfunding site was launched to help raise more money.

The Ravenwood Children’s Trust – a charity set up by Ravenwood Hall hotelier Craig Jarvis – has also got involved by choosing to support the skate park as a focus project for 2017.

It is holding a Valentine’s masked charity ball at Ravenwood, in Rougham, on February 11 and will donate proceeds from the night to the appeal.

Bury St Edmunds band Booty and the Beatz will provide the entertainment and guests can look forward to a pink fizz and canapé reception followed by an ‘exquisite’ four-course meal.

There will also be a raffle and an auction, with a skateboard signed by pro-skateboarder Tony Hawks, books signed by David Walliams and a champagne punting experience for eight in Cambridge among prizes.

“It’s going to be a fantastic night and is for a brilliant cause,” said Rosalyn Smith, marketing manager.

“Ravenwood Children’s Trust does a lot abroad but ultimately we want to look after our community which is the reason it was set up.

“We want this to be a brilliant tribute to Ben and we want to make sure we raise as much as possible so we can start progressing things for the community and Ben’s family.”

Tickets cost £79.50 each or £750 for a table of 10. Email the pavilion@ravenwoodhall.co.uk or call 01359 270345.

Land is still being sought for the skate park. A suitable site would offer ‘natural surveillance’ away from houses. Anyone who can help should email steve.button@gmail.com.