Man taken to hospital with ‘very serious leg injuries’ following collision in Bildeston

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering ‘very serious leg injuries’ in a collision in Bildeston this morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a Ford Focus and a van on the B1078 just before 7.30am.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a man, aged in his 30s and believed to be the car driver, was initially trapped in the vehicle.

She said: “Working with our fire and police colleagues, crews freed the man who had unfortunately suffered very serious leg injuries in the incident.

“He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance, accompanied by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) critical care team who were able to provide enhanced treatment en-route.

“We send him our thoughts and best wishes for his recovery.”

The spokeswoman said another man, thought to be the van driver, was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance with a suspected chest injury, which ‘thankfully isn’t thought to be serious’.

The road was closed and reopened at 12.10pm.