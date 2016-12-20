Man from Merseyside jailed for Sudbury burglary

A 21 year-old man who was charged following a burglary in Sudbury has entered a guilty plea at Ipswich Crown Court.
The burglary took place on Monday, November 14, at an address on Waldingfield Road. A wallet, purse and car keys were reported stolen from the property.
Shaun Henson, aged 21 from Tilbrook Drive, St Helen’s, Merseyside was arrested on November 18, and charged on 19 November with theft of a wallet, purse and car keys, dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst disqualified and driving without motor insurance.
He was also charged with the theft of four sets of keys from a vehicle in Sudbury on 13 November.
Henson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, December 19, and was given a 996 day prison sentence.