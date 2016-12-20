Man from Merseyside jailed for Sudbury burglary

A 21 year-old man who was charged following a burglary in Sudbury has entered a guilty plea at Ipswich Crown Court.

The burglary took place on Monday, November 14, at an address on Waldingfield Road. A wallet, purse and car keys were reported stolen from the property.

Shaun Henson, 21, has been jailed for a burglary in Sudbury. ANL-161220-151827001

Shaun Henson, aged 21 from Tilbrook Drive, St Helen’s, Merseyside was arrested on November 18, and charged on 19 November with theft of a wallet, purse and car keys, dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst disqualified and driving without motor insurance.

He was also charged with the theft of four sets of keys from a vehicle in Sudbury on 13 November.

Henson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday, December 19, and was given a 996 day prison sentence.