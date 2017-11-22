Man dies and another man arrested after car crash in Long Melford

A man has died and two other people were injured after a car crashed into a wall in Long Melford earlier today — resulting in another man being arrested in relation to the collision.

Emergency services were called out at 5.45am this morning, following reports of a red Toyota Yaris colliding with a wall on the A1092 Westgate Street.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended the scene, and the occupants of the car, two men and a woman, were transported to West Suffolk Hospital.

The front passenger, who was a man aged in his 20s, died in hospital.

The rear passenger sustained serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, while the car driver suffered minor injuries.

Subsequently, a 26-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested in connection to the incident, and is being questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

The road was shut until 11.30am, as police carried out an investigation and the car was recovered.

Anybody who witnessed the crash, or saw the red Toyota Yaris driving in the area before the incident, should get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 42 of November 22.