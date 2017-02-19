Man dies after car collides with wall in Long Melford

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Long Melford.

Police were contacted just after 1.30am this morning (Sunday, February 19) to reports of a collision in Station Road.

Emergency services attended and found a car – a VW Golf – had collided with a boundary wall.

A young man, believed to be in his 20s and from the Sudbury area, died at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, with the road being closed while initial enquiries took place, however the road has now been re-opened.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision or the crash itself is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police by dialling 101 and quoting CAD number 26 of today (Sunday, February 19).