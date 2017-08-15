Man denies causing death of Pebmarsh woman by dangerous driving

Have your say

A 72-year-old man has denied causing the death of a great-grandmother from Pebmarsh by dangerous driving.

Richard Williams, of Bury Road, Hitcham, appeared today for a preliminary hearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Jeanette Harrison, 77, on the B1115 near Great Finborough on January 26 last year.

Mrs Harrison, who was a resident of Clayhills in Pebmarsh, had been a passenger in a car when it was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

Judge John Devaux told Williams that he would continue to be granted unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

Williams’ trial, which is expected to last for up to four days, is expected to take place in February next year.