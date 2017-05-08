Man arrested following stabbing in Sudbury

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that took place in Sudbury last week.

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 12.05pm on Thursday, May 4, to reports a man had been stabbed.

It is believed there had been an altercation between two men in Waldingfield Road, near to the Park Road junction, at approximately 11.45am. The victim then walked to East Street, near Cavendish Way, where emergency services were called.

He suffered a single stab wound to his back and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. He has since been discharged.

The 21-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was brought into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre yesterday, where was interviewed by officers. The man has now been released under investigation pending further enquires.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West CID on 101 quoting reference 32937/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.