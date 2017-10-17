Man arrested as investigation of historic sex offences in Halstead continues

A man has been arrested as the police investigation into historical sexual offences at a former school in Halstead continues.

A public appeal for information was issued on Monday, following reports of sexual offences which are alleged to have taken place more than 20 years ago.

The offences, which were originally brought to the attention of Essex Police back in May and June of this year, are believed to have happened over an eight-year period at the now-closed Greenwoods School, located in Mill Chase, between 1985 and 1993.

A 58-year-old man from Norfolk, who lived locally to the school at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of rape, in connection with the investigation.

The man, who has not been named by police, is currently on police bail and has not yet been formally charged.

Detective Constable Jessica Bifield, from the Chelmsford Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT), said: “These are really serious allegations.

“I need to speak to anyone who went to Greenwoods during this time period who may know something about them.

“I want to speak to former pupils, teachers and other members of staff.

“If you have any information which may help this investigation or if you want to report any offences, please contact me.”

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact DC Bifield at the Chelmsford CAIT on 101.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.