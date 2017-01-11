Man and teenage boy arrested following two arson attacks in Hadleigh

A man and a teenage boy have been arrested following two arsons in Hadleigh overnight.

Police were contacted by the fire service just before 2.15am this morning, Wednesday 11 January, to reports that a car parked between a caravan and a home in Corks Lane in Hadleigh was on fire.

Fortunately occupants of both the home and the caravan managed to get out safely. The blaze was extinguished and police began enquiries into what had happened.

Around 2.40am a 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from Hadleigh were arrested on suspicion of arson.

It is thought this incident may be linked to a garage fire that was notified to police around 12.45am in Timperley Road in the town and the two arrested will also be interviewed in connection with this arson. The 16-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Both are currently in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre as enquiries continue, and officers are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in either of these areas in the early hours of today to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 11696/17.