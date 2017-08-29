Man and grandson honour family lost to cancer with Stoke-by-Nayland charity golf day

A man and his grandson, who lost a member of their family to breast cancer eight years ago, have collected more than £4,000 for charity with a golfing day in their memory.

Ray Harris organised the fundraising event at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club earlier this month with his 14-year-old grandson Joe Harris Sach, inspired by Ray’s daughter and Joe’s mother, who lost her fight with breast cancer in 2009.

Stoke By Nayland, Suffolk. Ray Harris and his grandson Joe are hosting a charity golf day at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, in memory of Ray's daughter, mother and sister, who all died from breast cancer. Pictured is Trish Jackson. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mr Harris said the family were keen to raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer Now after Joe, who was just six years old when his mum died, decided to do a sponsored head shave in 2016.

“He found it very difficult to come to terms with it until last year when he decided to raise some money by having his head shaved,” Mr Harris told the Free Press.

“You never really expect it (cancer) to come quite so close to home, but, unfortunately, it did.

“Joe had been growing his hair out for about six months and we kept telling him to cut it because it was looking a real mess, but it became apparent that this was his way of coping.He raised £1,000 all on his own.

Stoke By Nayland, Suffolk. Ray Harris and his grandson Joe are hosting a charity golf day at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, in memory of Ray's daughter, mother and sister, who all died from breast cancer. Pictured is Geraldine Russell. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“We have not pushed it on Joe because I think he has taken some time to process what had happened.

“We were having a family gathering and he asked if there was anything else we could do, and that was how this came about.”

The event saw 92 players taking part on the day, which also featured a raffle and an auction that included a variety of donated prizes.

The eventual winners, who were each awarded prizes, were Peter Harris, Roger Toone, Matt Eaves and Ian Carter.

Stoke By Nayland, Suffolk. Ray Harris and his grandson Joe are hosting a charity golf day at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, in memory of Ray's daughter, mother and sister, who all died from breast cancer. Pictured from left Gwen Broadhead, Geraldine Russell, Trish Jackson and Diana Harris. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

In total, the fundraiser brought in £4,400 – well in excess of the initial target – for the benefit of Breast Cancer Now, a charity funding research into the disease.

Breast Cancer Now hopes that, by the year 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will survive.

For additional information about Breast Cancer Now, go online to www.breastcancernow.org.