Man airlifted to hospital after motorbike collides with cars in Halstead

A 21-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries, following a serious collision between a car and a motorbike in Halstead this morning.

A white KTM bike collided with a blue Volvo XC90 and a red Peugeot 107 in Pennypot Corner shortly before 10.45am today.

The motorbike rider was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the two cars were uninjured.

The road is currently closed, but Essex Police say it is due to re-open at 3pm.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 or email dashboard camera footage to collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.