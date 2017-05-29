Make a will and aid St Nicholas Hospice

Making a will could help a charity to raise funds next month, when St Nicholas Hospice Care holds its annual Wills Weeks.

Throughout next month, legal advisors in the Sudbury area are offering to write or update wills in return for a donation to the hospice, instead of the usual fee.

Nick Duncan, legacy officer at St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: “Wills Weeks give the opportunity to make or update a will and ensure loved ones are looked after as you would wish.

“The donations help the hospice to continue to offer its vital services to people in the community who need it.”

Sudbury’s Wayman and Long is participating all throughout June, while Fairhurst Menuhin and Co will be involved from June 26.

For more information, go online at www.stnicholashospice care.org.uk.