Lorry driver denies causing death of Hitcham pensioner in alleged hit and run

A lorry driver has denied causing the death of a pensioner from Hitcham in an alleged hit and run.

Mark Tuffs, 51, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving.

Tuffs, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, was arrested and charged after the death of Colin Taylor, 72, at Hitcham on November 29 last year.

Mr Taylor, a retired council worker of The Causeway, Hitcham, had been cycling when he was involved in a collision.

He was found in a roadside ditch and despite efforts to give first aid, he was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

An inquest held earlier this year heard that Mr Taylor died as a result of a severe head injury.

Tuffs will continue to be granted bail until his next court appearance.