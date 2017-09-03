Lorry blockage incident increases calls for HGV weight limit on Lavenham street

An incident in which a lorry became stuck on a narrow lane in Lavenham has exacerbated frustrations among local residents at the delayed implementation of a HGV limitation.

The Free Press reported on Thursday the growing concerns by Lavenham Parish Council and residents as they wait for a vehicle weight restriction to be brought in for Water Street, a measure they have been seeking for about six years – and one that was approved several months ago by Suffolk County Council.

Villagers say the limit is needed due to the danger to pedestrians and past instances of property damage.

That same Thursday, Jonathan Hill, the owner of Water Street-based B&B The Priory, spotted a Partridge Haulage lorry trying to take a shortcut down the road, which then became stuck between a house and other vehicles.

“I spoke to the driver and he was travelling from Bury St Edmunds to Milden,” said Mr Hill. “He knew full well the best route is via Little Waldingfield on the B1115, but thought he would save five minutes by cutting through Water Street.”

Robert Lindsay, the Suffolk county councillor for Lavenham, wrote on Twitter last week asking the county council where the promised weight restriction was, and urged the haulage firm to advise its drivers the street was not suitable as a shortcut.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council confirmed last week it is planning an experimental one-way weight limit of 7.5 tonnes, and said it had been working with Lavenham Parish Council – a claim which has since been disputed by parish council chairman Carroll Reeve.

No firm date has yet been set on when the restriction will be introduced.