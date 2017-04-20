Longer hours for Glemsford Post Office

Glemsford’s post office has been renovated and will open for extended hours under new ownership.

The post office at Fair Green officially reopens today at 1pm.

Post office services will be provided from a low-screened counter.

The shop will continue to be run as both a post office and a convenience store.

The new opening hours will be from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

This will be an extra 37 hours and 30 minutes a week when compared to the previous service, including all-day on Saturday and Sundays.

Services at the branch will largely remain the same, including manual banking, Transcash, and Royal Mail and Parcelforce International Services.

Michael Brennan, Post Office area manager, said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”