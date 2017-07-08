Long Melford Street Fair set to return tomorrow

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the streets of Long Melford this weekend for one of the biggest events in the village calendar.

The Long Melford Street Fair is set to feature a broad selection of entertainment, attractions and about 142 different stalls lining the street selling a variety of foods and crafts.

This is the second year the event has been organised solely by volunteers, who took over organisation of the fair from the parish council in 2016.

Two stages will be situated at either end of the The Street, with newcomers and returning acts playing music throughout the day.

The North Stage will feature the likes of Route 66, the Harry Slater Band and Peter Hepworth, while the line-up at the South Stage includes MJM Band, The Good, The Bad, The Ugly And Jim and Cakehole Mafia.

Out on the streets, there will be performances from the Long Melford Silver Band, the Samboomba Band, the East Suffolk Morris Men and Lisa and the Saxmaniax.

Meanwhile, the local fire brigade will be carrying out a demonstration car cutting operation, while, for younger visitors, there will be a Punch and Judy show performed by Dave Doughnut, the Rose Princess and magician Paul Pleasants.

In addition, there will be a display of vintage vehicles, including classic cars and stationary engines.

Finally, the popular fun fair will feature a helter skelter , a bucking bronco and walk-on-water balls.

Sponsored by Melford Estate Agents, Sheridans and Frames Conservatories Direct, the event will take place on Sunday, July 9, from 2pm until 7pm.

For more information, go online at www.longmelford streetfair.co.uk.