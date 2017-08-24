Long Melford’s red phone box restored after parish council acquires it for £1

Long Melford residents have responded positively to the restoration of an old red phone box, after it was acquired for just £1.

Long Melford Parish Council is now the proud owner of the K6 telephone kiosk, which had fallen into a delapidated state after having its equipment removed by British Telecom.

Parish councillors Richard Michette and John Nunn volunteered to renovate the box, with work being completed on Friday, and suggestions are now being sought as to how the booth can be used.

Cllr Nunn, who is also a district councillor for Long Melford, said: “I’m told many tourists like to have their photo with it, so we, as a parish, should be looking after these things.

“It’s a listed building in a conservation area, so it’s not like it could be moved anyway.

“In my travels around the village, I’ve always thought how it’s deteriorating. It’s been getting worse, and now we have an opportunity to restore it.”

Ideas suggested so far as to what the kiosk could be used for have included a tourist information box and a place to store an emergency bicycle pump for public use.