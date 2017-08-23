Long Melford Royal British Legion’s 24-hour snooker drive raises £1,000

Members of the Long Melford branch of the Royal British Legion played snooker for 24 hours earlier this month, raising about £1,000 for two cancer charities.

The fundraiser ran at the RBL Social Club in Cordell Road from 8pm on Friday, August 11, until 8pm the next day, with the proceeds divided between Hope For Tomorrow and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Club treasurer Colin Newman said: “We have just lost one of our members to cancer and we have got others who are receiving treatment, so it’s quite close to the members of our club. We are very pleased to raise £1,000.”