Long Melford martial arts group closes after 26 years

Long Melford Karate Club in has closed after 26 years.

Set up by Jim Mead and Bob Darvell, hundreds of students have passed through and moved on, but in recent years attendance has dropped.

The final evening took place on April 26.

Mr Darvell, who has recently returned to the area from abroad, said: “This was an evening which was sweet and sour. Jim received his 8th Dan certificate, but also closed a very popular club.”

Mr Mead, who was also presented with a travel voucher and a bottle of champagne by his students, has started a new club in Bury St Edmunds.

For more details, email Mr Mead at jimbo7thd@outlook.com.