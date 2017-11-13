Long Melford hotel re-opens after major refurbishment project

A project to renovate a Long Melford hotel, country pub and restaurant is complete – with The Black Lion now open for business.

The Chestnut Group, which owns hotels, bars and restaurants in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Cambridge, purchased the premises in July.

Short after this, an ambitious refurbishment project was launched to “embrace the character and history” of the building, with the bar, drawing room, conservatory, dining areas and 10 bedrooms now ready.

Philip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group, said: “The Black Lion has a great history and fits our portfolio perfectly.

“Our team members and the local community are passionate about this site and are very excited about this new chapter in its history.”

Open to non-residents, the team is serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner seven days a week. Dishes will include stonebaked pizza from a new pizza oven.

The company says the menu features “uncomplicated and simple British food, influenced by the seasons, the land and the sea”.

The Black Lion team includes a graduate of The Chestnut Academy, which offers students training and a guaranteed position.