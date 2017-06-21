Long Melford councillors add to growing opposition to 122-home plan in Liston

Long Melford Parish Council has expressed its opposition to plans for a major homes development in nearby Liston, echoing the concerns of Foxearth and Liston Parish Council.

On Thursday, councillors discussed a planning application for Stafford Park, formerly the site of the Bush Boake Allen factory, which proposes constructing 122 homes and a new community centre on the land.

Villagers in Liston are against plans to develop former factory site to homes, quadrupling size of village

The parish council outlined five objections, including the site’s history as a flood plain due to its close proximity to the River Stour, and concerns about the suitability of local roads for the rise in traffic the development would bring.

John Watts, chairman of Long Melford Parish Council’s planning committee, said: “The road system is totally inadequate and in no way should the main access be through Liston Lane.

“Severe consequences would be felt by the parishes of Liston, Long Melford and Foxearth.

The council pointed out weight restrictions on two bridges in Liston Lane and disruption to the Suffolk Cycle Route, which runs along the road.

Councillors also argued that the site, which has significant landfill contamination, should have been emediated before it was sold by IFF Ltd to the current owner, Redding Park Developments.

Mr Watts concluded: “Hence, along with other councils, we are totally opposed to this development.”

Earlier this month, Foxearth and Liston Parish Council also objected to the application, criticising the scale of the development and calling it “unsustainable” for the area.

Tony Clayton, chairman of the parish council, accused the site owner of trying to “pull the wool over everyone’s eyes”.

In a planning statement, Savills, which is acting on behalf of the applicant, said that the development would have a positive effect on the landscape and provide “much-needed market and affordable homes”.