Local plan for Braintree district moves forward

With two phases of public consultation now complete, Braintree District Council has published the latest version of its local plan for future development in the district.

The latest draft was published last week in advance of a sub-committee meeting on Tuesday.

With an agreement now in place, the draft plan will go forward to the full council on June 5 for approval, before one further round of public consultation from June 16 until July 28.

Graham Butland, leader of Braintree District Council, said: “Producing a local plan is a slow and deliberate process and it’s vital we get it right because it is so important to our district.

“Local plans allow everyone a say on how we are going to provide homes, community facilities and employment sites in the future.

“These facilities will be there for our children and grandchildren, so it’s crucial we get them right.”

The draft plan suggests using brownfield sites in Halstead for housing development.

Others sites for possible development in the town include land east of the High Street.

It also mentions Halstead’s bypass, and development plans for the rural villages in the north of the district.