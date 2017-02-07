Little Cornard still needs £50K for bells to ring

Work can now begin on restoring the church tower and replacing the bells in Little Cornard but first there is another £50,000 to be raised.

Having obtained all the necessary approvals, All Saints Church in Little Cornard has been granted a Faculty from the Diocese, so that the work of restoring the tower and replacing the bells can now go ahead.

With money already raised or promised, the appeal will have reached the halfway stage towards the £100,000 needed.

Forthcoming events include a coffee morning on Saturday, February 4, from 10am until midday at the church, with a cake stall, raffle and miniature bells for sale.

On March 25, there is a quiz at Assington Community Centre, while there will be a cake stall at the St George’s Day Country Fair at Sudbury Cricket Club in aid of the work.

Other events include Open Gardens and Gardeners’ Question Time on July 22, there will also be a concert by the Accidentals and Flat Broke.

In late August there will be another talk about the habitat and lifestyle of bats and observation of those at the church, led by the Bat Conservation Society.

All funds raised from these events will be added to the Tony Moore Memorial Bell Fund, alongside applications to grant-making trusts and to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

All Saints Church is situated behind a farmyard on a ridge overlooking the village of Little Cornard. The belfry is currently derelict and the bells have not been rung full circle for decades.

The bells first called people to worship as long ago as 1399. With £50,000 still to raise, the organising committee is optimistic that they will achieve their plan of restoring the bells so that they can be first rung at 11am on Armistice Day 2018.

For more information or to donate contact Robert Mackman on 01787 228077 or Brenda Pentney 01787 227615.