Little Cornard church bells restoration project hits key milestone

The campaign to restore a village’s long-dormant church bells has reached a major milestone, as they are removed last week for their first refurbishment in hundreds of years.

Work to take down the bells at the All Saints’ Church in Little Cornard began yesterday and will continue today and tomorrow, after recent grants and fundraising moved the project closer to its goal of more than £100,000 to pay for the restoration.

The five ancient bells, the chimes of which have not been heard in living memory, are being transported to John Taylor’s bell foundry in Loughborough for restoration over the winter, while further structural repairs to the church tower are completed.

Along with a new bell being cast in memory of Michael Ford, it is hoped they will be rehung in Little Cornard in spring next year.

The fundraising effort began three years ago with the launch of an appeal named after the late Rev Tony Moore, who was a long-time supporter of the bells restoration.

The All Saints’ Church bells committee and the parochial church council hopes they will be able to ring the rejuvenated bells in time for the centenary of the First World War Armistice next November.

The committee says it welcomes any donations to be sent to Robert Mackman at Cobnut Cottage, 4 Upper Road, Little Cornard, Suffolk, CO10 0NZ.