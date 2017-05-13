Line up announced for Bures Music Festival

Bures Music Festival is hoping to throw its biggest event yet when it celebrates 21 years since its foundation across five days this summer.

Organisers of the festival, which runs from July 5 to 9, have booked a varied line-up to celebrate this milestone event, including big names such as Doctor and the Medics, best known for their number 1 hit Spirit in the Sky, and British Blues Awards winners King King.

Special guests include chart-topping singer-songwriter Anna Pancaldi, while returning to headline on July 8 is stadium-touring Queen tribute act Rhapsody, who sparked a sell-out night in 2012.

In addition, the festival stages are set to welcome The Who tribute band Who’s Next and The Committed, who recreate the soul sounds of the Commitments.

Suffolk-based pop-rock act Reno and Rome, British blues guitarist Danny Bryant, premier tribute act ELO Encounter, alt-rock five-piece Broken Eyes, and a range of rock, pop, blues, acoustic and jazz acts are also lined up to perform.

Young solo artists and bands, aged between nine and 19, still have time to sign up for the popular B-Fest young musicians’ competition, which will be held on July 6.

Meanwhile, organisers are working on the packed schedule of additional treats.

Organiser Tom Moore said: “We’ve secured such a great line-up this year, and we’re delighted with the response to our 21st anniversary.

“It’s a long time for a volunteer run, not-for-profit festival to survive, and we’re extremely proud of the amount it has raised for good causes in that time.”

Each year, the festival raises thousands of pounds for charities in the local community.

Since 1997, it has raised and distributed almost £200,000 to organisations including St Nicholas Hospice Care, St Helena Hospice and Ferriers Barn.

For tickets, go to www.buresmusicfestival.com.