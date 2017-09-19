Lidl supermarket to open in Halstead this week and create up to 40 new jobs

Award-winning supermarket chain Lidl is opening a store in Halstead this week, and says it will create up to 40 new jobs in the town.

The company opens the doors to its latest supermarket in Kings Road on Thursday, September 21 at 8am. It forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans in the UK, which it says will see it open 50 to 60 stores a year.

The new store has an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles.

Colin Rimmer, Lidl UK’s regional head of property said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Halstead.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award-winning products to the local community.”

The building features a glass-fronted façade to maximise natural daylight with sensor-controlled sun blinds.

The company says its lighting system is made up entirely of LED fittings which, it says, compared with a traditional lighting system, are over 50 per cent more energy efficient.

Lidl was crowned Best Supermarket 2016 by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine.

The company says it has experienced continued growth over the years, with more than 5.5 million British shoppers choosing to shop there each week, 500,000 more a week than in 2014.

In Halstead, the company is organising a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the store. Customers will have the chance to sample some of its products throughout the day.