LeeStock set to be a sell-out music weekend

Organisers say LeeStock music festival is due to be a sell-out event this year, with only limited tickets for sale on the door.

The festival, held this weekend at Melford Hall in Long Melford, attracts thousands of people and has grown in size every year since its inception in 2008.

Newton Faulkner is to perform at LeeStock Music Festival. Picture by Pip for BMG

It is held in memory of Sudbury man Lee Dunford, who, before his death, was helped by the Willow Foundation, a national charity that provides special days for seriously ill young adults. The festival has raised more than £100,000 for the charity.

Organiser Andrew Piper said: “It’s amazing to be looking at selling out. The festival has grown year on year, and we were close to selling out last year. This year’s sales are the highest ever and we still have our busiest week to go.

“While we will hold some tickets for sale on the door, we would expect these to go early in the day.”

He added: “It’s so touching to know that this many people are looking to turn up to an event named for Lee, to raise money for a charity that helped him.”

Goldie Lookin Chain will be joining a stellar line-up for this year's LeeStock Music Festival

The event features a family area, beer and cider festival and, for the first time, a comedy tent headlined by Junior Simpson who has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe.

LeeStock has a new beer brewed by Penny Wilby from thebestof Sudbury. Called Lee, Stock and Two Golden Barrels, it was named by Gary Rowe in a competition.

More than 1,000 pints have been brewed by micro brewery Bartrams and it will also be available for sale in pubs.

on Saturday

Newton Faulkner, Wheatus, Tinchy Stryder, Pacific, The Uptown Monotones, Sweet Little Machine, Heir, The Brink, Surge, Stretch Soul Gang and Tundra.

on sunday

Toploader, Goldie Lookin Chain, Jellycats, The Bimmys, Rachael Sage, GG, Walkway, Tom Sanderson, Phoebe Austin, Elephant In The Room and Gabby Rivers.

timings

It opens at 11.30am. The first band performs at around noon and the final act is at 10.30pm, with an 11pm curfew. Tickets at www.leestock.org.