After a reception pupil at Great Waldingfield Primary School was visited by their relatives from China, the four and five-year-old pupils showed a real interest in the country. With Chinese New Year having taken place this weekend the pupils had an extra special lesson on Tuesday. Staff from Wongs Cherry Tree of Glemsford visited, telling the children about Chinese New Year and the food.

Most importantly the children got a chance to try the food and learned to use chopsticks.

