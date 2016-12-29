Layla arrives on Christmas day

Despite arriving on Christmas Day there was nothing but excitement from little Layla’s family including her two brothers when she was delivered at West Suffolk Hospital.

Proud parents Sophie Greenlaugh, 23, and her fiancé Phillip Palmer, 24, were kept waiting for 10 days by Layla, who weighed 8lb 8oz when she arrived at 1.01am.

The family live in Turner Close, Sudbury, and Sophie said Layla’s two brothers aged two and five were delighted she had arrived. “My eldest was very happy as he’s been waiting for a little while. He was just excited for her to come.”