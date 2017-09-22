Laws gets off to a winning start as Yellows cruise through one-sided FA Cup tie

Emirates FA Cup

Second Qualifying Round

AFC Sudbury 3 Chipstead 0

AFC entertained Bostik South side Chipstead, a club that has also made a disappointing start to the league campaign, writes Tony Simpson.

But AFC followed up their midweek league victory with a second 3-0 scoreline to comfortably reach the third qualifying round, where they will visit National League South Truro City on September 30.

Saturday saw the first game in charge, in his second spell as caretaker manager, for Danny Laws, who made one change to the starting line up, Mekhi McKenzie coming in up front for the injured Rhys Henry.

The home side started well and put pressure on the visitor’s defence, with Chipstead keeper Pain having problems with high balls into the box.

Adam Mills was his usual lively self, and on 16 minutes his cross from the left found captain Sam Clarke racing in, and steered the ball home.

The goal gave AFC confidence and Tevan Allen saw an effort saved while McKenzie fired narrowly over.

After the break, Louis Blake, a former Chipstead player, replaced McKenzie.

Three minutes in and Mills produced a moment of magic as he fired home from way out on the left with a shot that arced over Pain.

It was virtually one-way traffic as the Surrey side struggled to get into the tie, the home defence, led by Julian Smith and Tyler French, were comfortable all afternoon.

The tie was all over with three minutes left as Tevan Allen, who had been busy the whole game, slotted home after good work by Joe Claridge.

All in all a good team performance that will give Laws something to work with while he is in charge.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Carroll, Claridge, Turner, Smith, French, Allen, Clarke, McKenzie (Blake 46), Cowley (Peters 84), Mills (Dunlop 90). Subs not used: Wright, Robinson.

Attendance: 169

n AFC Ladies travelled to Frontiers Ladies in the SSE Women’s FA Cup, winning the tie comprehensively, 8-1.

AFC goalscorers were Semma Halil with a hat-trick, Megan Partridge with two, Mia Etheridge with two and one from Stacey Teager.

AFC Gold week 20 winners: £100 (227) P Green, De Greys Close, Gt Cornard; £10 (122) C Rimmer, Highfield Rd, Sudbury; £10 (206) D Morris, Alder Way, Sudbury.