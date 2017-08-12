Law firm’s charity bike ride through Sudbury and Halstead aims to raise thousands

A law firm is hoping to match last year’s £8,679 haul for good causes when it brings back its annual charity bike ride next month.

Holmes and Hills Solicitors will stage the yearly cycling event on September 10, having run the ride for the last ten years and raised tens of thousands for various charities.

Aimed at riders of all skill levels, it will feature three routes of 11 miles, 26 miles and 52 miles, respectively, through the countryside, all setting off from the firm’s Halstead office in Trinity Street, with the latter two stopping off at The Granary in Sudbury.

Phil Davies, a partner at Holmes and Hills Solicitors, said: “Not organising the event again simply wasn’t an option, our clients and contacts enjoy it too much

“It raises a fantastic amount for great causes, which the team here are really proud of.

“We get great feedback every year and we would welcome everyone and anyone interested in taking part.”

This year, all of the funds raised will be divided between the British Heart Foundation and Abbeyfield.

Entry is £16 for adults and £6 for those under 16.

See www.holmes-hills.co.uk/bikeride for details.