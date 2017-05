Suffolk Art Society is exhibiting in St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Lavenham from Saturday until June 11.

There will be about 40 members exhibiting their work. The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10.30am to 5.30pm, and on Sunday, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm. Entry is free.

The next exhibition will be in Long Melford, starting on August 5.