Wedding day photos for charity

A photographer is hoping snapping the best day of a couple’s lives will lead to cash for a local charity.

Professional photographer Tristan Gale is offering five couples the chance to capture their perfect day all in the name of charity.

Instead of paying the 29-year-old, who has recently moved to Bury St Edmunds after previously being based in Sudbury, the couple will instead be asked to make a donation to St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Tristan said: “The Hospice is a fantastic local charity that helps so many people and I just wanted to help support it.

“Photographing someone’s wedding is a very special and fun occasion and I thought it would be a great opportunity to raise some funds while building up my client base.

“People might not be able to afford a photographer and this provides them with an opportunity, while it also helps the local area with their donation.”

The photography package on offer includes up to nine hours on the special day with Tristan as the photographer which would result in more than 200 high quality edited images.

A pre-meeting before the wedding is also included as is a photo gallery of the day published on Tristan’s website (private if requested), where friends and family can purchase any photographs.

There may also be a small cost for travel and other expenses. If you are interested please contact Tristan by emailing info@tristangale.com.

You can also visit Tristan’s website www.tristan gale.com to see examples of his work.