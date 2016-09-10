Walking your way to £500

Thousands of Sudbury and Great Cornard residents are expected to take part in a community-wide game that encourages people to get active.

Beat the Street was launched this week at Pot Kiln Primary School in Great Cornard. It challenges residents of all ages to see how far they can collectively travel in just six weeks.

Running from September 21, to November 2, Beat the Street is free. To get involved, residents can pick up a Beat the Street card at libraries, leisure centres or GP surgeries.

Around 50 ‘Beat Boxes’ will be placed on lampposts across Sudbury and Great Cornard which residents are encouraged to tap with their card as they walk or cycle past them – in return they will receive points to win prizes.

Beat the Street Sudbury and Great Cornard is an initiative run by Intelligent Health in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

Prizes will be given out to the top teams on two leaderboards – total distance travelled and highest average distance. £500, £250 and £100 worth of sports and fitness equipment supplied by Decathlon will be given to the teams in top three places on both leaderboards.

Additionally, individuals are in with the chance to win a ‘Lucky Tap’ prize of £25 worth of sports and fitness equipment supplied by Decathlon which will be rewarded to two random active players each week.

To find out more information about Beat the Street visit beatthestreet.me/SGC or like Beat the Street SGC on Facebook.