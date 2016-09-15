UPDATED: Armed robbery at Bury St Edmunds beauty salon

A beauty salon in Bury St Edmunds was robbed last night by a man who is believed to have had a gun.
He entered the West Road business at around 7.25pm and demanded money from the till whilst holding what appeared to be a gun inside a plastic bag.
Cash was handed over and he left through the back of the building, running off in the direction of Westbury Avenue.
No-one was harmed.
The man is described as white, around 50 years old, approximately 5ft 4in tall, with blonde/grey hair.
He was wearing a blue and red checked ‘lumberjack-style’ shirt and had an orange bandana over his face.
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 55538/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.