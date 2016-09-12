UPDATE: Vehicles used in Clare ram raid were stolen in Essex

Vehicles used in a ram raid in Clare were stolen from properties in Essex.

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a cash machine was stolen during a ram raid in Clare.

Images of the aftermath of the ram raid in Clare. Submitted photo. ANL-161109-141941001

The incident occurred at 2.50am yesterday, Sunday 11 September, at the Co-operative store in Market Hill.

A JCB was used to remove the ATM from the building and this was then loaded into the back of a white Ford Sierra pickup, which drove away in the direction of Ashen Road/Haverhill. The ATM was later found in Nethergate Street.

Both the JCB and the pick-up truck had been stolen from locations in Essex.

The JCB was taken at some time after 6.30pm on Saturday, September 10, from a farm in the nearby village of Belchamp St Paul and was abandoned at the scene of the ram raid.

Images of the aftermath of the ram raid in Clare. Submitted photo. ANL-161109-141925001

The white Ford Sierra pick-up was stolen from an address in Heath Road, Wivenhoe, between 11.10pm and 11.20pm on Saturday, September 10.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who believes they witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the ram raid, the locations of the vehicle thefts, or where the pick-up was discarded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 37/54795/16, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.