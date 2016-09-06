Try something different at Sudbury College open day

People in the area are being invited and encouraged to try something different when they visit West Suffolk College in Sudbury’s Open day on September 8.

The centre in Cornard Road will be opening its doors at 9am for everyone to find out what’s on offer and to take part in free taster sessions for Italian, creative writing and yoga.

These must be pre-booked. To book a free taster session call 01787 880619 or email sudbury@wsc.ac.uk

A welcoming team will be at the college from 9am to 7pm give advice on the courses available, including access to higher education course.

Anyone interested in apprenticeships or employing apprentices can talk to the employer engagement team.

A business breakfast will be held for local businesses between 7.30am and 9am.

There is also a How to manage your time effectively talk at 9.15am. Both must be pre-booked by calling 01284 716246 or emailing training@wsc.ac.uk to guarantee a place.

From 10am-4pm refreshments and cakes will be available with all monies raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

A ‘cake off’ competition will be judged by Sudbury mayor Sue Ayres.