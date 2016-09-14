Tributes paid to “wonderful” Great Cornard man killed on A134 in Sudbury

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A134 in Sudbury last week.

Police were called shortly before 7.50am on Thursday September 8, to reports of a collision between a lorry and a motorbike.

Gary Parker, aged 49, of Sheepshead Hill in Great Cornard, was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

Suffolk Police have been asked to issue the following tribute to Mr Parker:

“Gary was the most wonderful man in the world, I love him with every ounce of me, I will miss him incredibly and love him forever and always, sleep tight handsome M.s H.

“Gary was a lovely man with a great sense of humour. We shall miss him dearly.”

Any witnesses are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 55 of 8 September.