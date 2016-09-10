Trains between Kennett and Bury St Edmunds cancelled after fire blocks line

Trains between Kennett and Bury St Edmunds have been cancelled after a fire blocked the line this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident shortly before 6am this morning, near Lower Green in Highham.

The fire is thought to involve an old railway building.

Disruption is expected until about 1pm.

In total 17 vehicles were sent to the scene. Appliances from Cambridge (two), Long Melford, Clare (two), Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds (three), Elmswell, Ixworth (two), Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket (three) were all in attendance.

The fire was deemed under control by 9.22am.

A spokesperson for Abellio Greater Anglia said: “The fire brigade team have now put out the fire but now requires a structure engineer at access the building to ensure it is safe for trains to run past the site as it is very close to the railway line.”

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge/Peterborough have been suspended until further notice.

Abellio Greater Anglia are advising passengers travelling between Ipswich and Cambridge/Peterborough to travel via Norwich for services to Cambridge.

A limited Rail Replacement Bus service will run between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds and between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds.

To check your journey before you travel, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia

You can also follow the latest travel news on Twitter — @greateranglia