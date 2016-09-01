Town’s hit carnival draws in the crowds

Scores of spectators lined the route to watch Sudbury Carnival on Sunday.

This year, for the first time, Belle Vue Park was the chosen final venue for the carnival instead of the Delphi Centre in Newton Road.

Pictured from left Megan Leggett, Richard Holmes and Fran Northcott from Ree's snack bar and takeaway.

Organisers said they hoped a venue closer to the town would attract more people to the colourful event - and it did.

Carnival chair Alison Owen said: “It was a fantastic event, and we had a really good turnout.”

Starting out from Station Road car park, where the carnival floats assembled, the procession worked its way around Sudbury, going down Station Approach, onto Great Eastern Road and then on Market Hill, past St Peter’s, and around the town’s one-way system back and back to Belle Vue Park.

The carnival was resurrected three years ago after a significant gap and has proved to be a big hit with the town. This year’s theme was nursery rhymes and children’s books.

Carnival attractions and activities in Belle Vue Park included food stalls, bouncy castles, games, crafts, jewellery, and face painting, tombola stalls, and Lavenham Falconry. Pictures by Mark Bullimore.

Rainbow fun children's play centre who won first in the carnival float competition.

The Carnival Queen Rebecca Aitken (centre left back) surrounded by her Princesses.

Carnival Queen Rebecca Aitken.

From left Chloe Green, Rebecca Aitken, Faith Byford and Amelia Head.

Some of the Carnival Princesses from left Lily-Mae Gilpin, Honee Brooks, Sky Stokes, Bradi-Elise Watson and Ruby Wright.