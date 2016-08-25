Thomas Gainsborough School one of the most improved in the county

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard is celebrating being one of the most improved schools in Suffolk.

For the second time in three years, Thomas Gainsborough School is celebrating its best ever GCSE results.

Nina Battle checking through her grades at Thomas Gainsborough School.

The Great Cornard school saw 68 per cent of students attaining five or more GCSE passes at grades A*-C including English and Maths - a rise from 55 per cent in 2015 and 60 per cent in 2014, the school’s previous best results.

In maths and English, 73 per cent of students achieved a grade between A* and C.

This was one of the best improvements by a school in the county.

The school was also praised by Suffolk County Council for helping disadvantaged students make significant improvements.

Thomas Gainsborough School pupil Nina Battle was delighted with her results.

Thomas Gainsborough School saw 54 per cent of disadvantaged pupils - those looked after or eligible for free school meals - achieving the threshold of A*-C in English and maths.

Headteacher Wayne Lloyd said: “We are delighted by these results. I would like to congratulate the students on their record-breaking performance.

“It is a fitting reward for their hard work and the dedication and the support that they have received from their teachers. We look forward to welcoming over 120 of them back into our sixth form in September.

“We expect high standards at TGS and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the highest possible outcomes for all our students into the future”.

Pupils at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard hold their results aloft.

The school’s results were driven by the hard work of the pupils, boosted by some outstanding grades.

Hannah Bowen, 16, from Carsons Drive, Great Cornard, was left delighted after achieving eight A* grades and three A grades.

Hannah, who hopes to become a doctor, said: “I am really happy. I had studied really hard and did everything I could, but I still didn’t think I would do this well.

“I thought I had done well in some of them but I am a little surprised by some of the results, to be honest, but in a good way.

Thomas Gainsborough School pupils Emily Sharp (left) and Hannah Bowen, show off their results.

“The school has been really supportive and the teachers have been really good – I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Hannah is staying on at Thomas Gainsborough School’s sixth form to study biology, chemistry and geography at A-level.

Nina Battle, 16, from Clement Avenue, Sudbury, who achieved three A*, four As and three B grades, said: “I think I did quite well. I did feel a bit sick this morning but I am pleased and it is a relief. I am planning to stay at Thomas Gainsborough for sixth form to study English language, politics and history and then go to university.”

Ivo Long, 16, from Birketts Lane, Sudbury, who achieved two A*, seven As and one B grade, said: “I was pretty nervous in the days leading up to today, but I am pleased with the results I have got. I was confident after some of the exams but not so confident in others.”

Howard Lay, chief executive of Samuel Ward Academy Trust of which Thomas Gainsborough School is a member, said: “Results at trust secondary schools are strong with both Thomas Gainsborough and Samuel Ward achieving very high outcomes indeed and some of the highest value added in the region.”