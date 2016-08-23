The return of Sudbury Carnival

Sudbury Carnival committee is hoping to get as many youngsters as possible dressing up as their favourite characters when the event takes place on Sunday, with prizes for the best costumes.

Announcing the final route that the carnival will take, Jack Owen, a member of the committee said: “A local business has come forward with an offer to use their vehicles for the carnival, so hopefully it will encourage a few more schools, local businesses and sports organisations to get involved next year.”

“There is still space for any local vocalist or entertainer who would like to showcase their talent to get involved so give us a call, like all events we will be grateful for any help offered on the day and after as there will be a lot of clearing up when it’s all over.

“What will encourage and enthuse everyone who has helped organize the carnival this year, is that you turn out and enjoy the day both as it travels around the town and also in Belle Vue Park where there will be a range of things to feed your appetites and have fun.”

Judging of the carnival will take place at 11.30am and the procession will commence from the train station car park at around 12.30pm.

It will then move along Great Eastern Road, King Street, Market Hill, into Gainsborough street, Gregory street, Gainsborough road, Girling street, Suffolk road, North street, East street, turn back onto Girling street, finally finishing at Belle Vue Park where the festivities will continue with stalls and different activities.

The procession will end at about 1.45pm at which point the events in the park will commence, finishing at around 7.30pm.