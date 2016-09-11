Tat will do nicely

Sam Smith, from Custom Tattoos in Gaol Lane has donated £260 to Sudbury counselling charity The Kernos Centre in memory of a friend who died.

When his friend’s family decided to get tattoos, Sam donated money that would normally have been charged to help Kernos to support people suffering from emotional or psychological problems.

